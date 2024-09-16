Fright Fiesta fun and scares this Halloween at Gulliver’s Land

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spooktacular fun is guaranteed this Halloween season at Gulliver’s Land, with special rides and attractions conjured up as part of the park’s Fright Fiesta!

The festival-style Halloween celebration will run on selected dates in October until 2 November, when the park in Milton Keynes will be bursting with colour, costumes and magic.

Tickets start from £17 per person, with brave adventurers able to explore the Haunted Mansion, watch special evening shows by Fire Performers, meet popular characters Bing and Flop, and look out for the Fright Fiesta Flash Mob!

And brand new for 2024 there will be a Ghost House LIVE experience as well the Silver Mine: Zombie Shootout.

All the usual Gulliver’s Land rides and attractions will be open too, including Jungle River Ride, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster, and Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “Family always comes first at Gulliver’s, so we are determined to make this a memorable Halloween for everyone to enjoy, with lots of fun activities – and, of course, lots of frights! We have some exciting brand new features this year such as the Ghost House LIVE which is an interactive walkthrough experience for kids aged five and above and our Silver Mine where unruly zombie cowboys await, suitable for those aged eight and up.

“Everyone is encouraged to don their most dazzling fancy dress costumes and help us make Fright Fiesta one of the most colourful events we’ve ever seen in the park.”

You can save money on the festivities by booking your Fright Fiesta tickets at least two days in advance.

What’s more, the event is ideal for a family looking to turn their visit into a weekend getaway, with a fantastic range of accommodation available, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn-themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.

Gulliver’s Land, which is celebrating its 25th birthday this year, opens 10.30am-5.00pm on weekends and is also open during school holidays.

It is one of four theme park resorts in the Gulliver’s family – alongside Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information about Fright Fiesta and to book tickets in advance, please visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk/fright-fiesta

Fright Fiesta will run at Gulliver’s Land on the following dates October 12-13, October 19-20, October 26-31 and November 1-2.