Frightfully good fun in Bedford Town Centre this Halloween Half Term

Something wicked this way comes….. to Bedford Town Centre for Halloween Half Term.

Emily Ord, from Love Bedford - Bedford BID, shares just some of the fun to join in with – if you dare!

Love Bedford’s Spooky Halloween Trail

Frightfully good fun to be had this Halloween

Find 12 Halloween creatures hiding in shop windows across the town centre. And when you’re done, drop in to Gallone’s Ice Cream Parlour to collect a chilly treat!

Maps available from Gallone’s Ice Cream Parlour, The Works, BBTea or Serena Café.

Submit your Halloween 2021 Trail entry to win £20 Love Bedford Vouchers! See www.lovebedford.co.uk/Halloween.php for more details.

Participating in Love Bedford’s Halloween Trail 2021 are: Hippy Wytch Cottage, Gallone’s Ice Cream Parlour, Smiggle, BBTea, The Higgins Museum, Harpurs71, The Store, Serena Café, The Body Shop, The Works, The Arc, Close Encounters and ShoeZone.

The trail runs from Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, October 31.

Ghosts and Ghouls Takeover @ Don’t Get Locked In Escape Rooms

Don’t Get Locked In Escape Rooms has been taken over this Halloween, with creepy decorations, equally creepy sound effects, and of course, our live actors who create a truly intense, immersive experience – this is not for the faint hearted!

The special event runs every day up to Sunday, October 31, 1pm – 10pm, with extended opening across Halloween Half Term week.

Online Bookings @ www.dontgetlockedin.com

Haunted Arcade Fest @ Rewind Retro Arcade

Rewind Retro Arcade has been overrun with the haunted spirits of Bedford’s 116 year old Arcade!

Dress up in your best Halloween costumes, for the creepiest gaming sessions of your life – too ‘ghoul’ for school!

This brand-new destination is great for all ages, whether you’re replaying your favourite Arcade Games from your childhood, or completely new to Arcade gaming.

The event runs from Wednesday, October 27 to Sunday, October 31, 10am – 5.45pm.

Online Bookings @ www.rewind-entertainment-merchandise.com/arcade-home

Shocking Shopping @ Howard Centre

Bellissima Accessories is the place-to-flee this Halloween Half Term, with a fang-tastic range of fancy dress, accessories and face paint kits with easy tutorials, perfect for a big night of Trick or Treating.

But first, you’ll have to get past the terrifying door attendants…These animatronic monstrosities will growl and move if you get too close!

You can also drop in to Aarya Nails & Beauty to sharpen those talons, visit Kempston Footwear for some vampire-chic boots, and check out Buzz Bees Cards for some batty

balloons and petrifying pinatas!

Party After Dark this Halloween Weekend

Get your Freak on this Halloween at Empire, Vogue and Astons – all three venues will be transformed into FRIGHTclubs!

To really get into the Halloween spirit, catch two for one drinks offers (designated times), and at Empire’s Sexy Halloween Westwood Party, dress to make them drop dead – with competition and prizes for best dressed Male and Female.

These themed events will be running on Friday October 29 and Saturday, October 30, with Free Entry before 10.30pm.

With all this and more, there’s plenty for everyone to see and do in Bedford Town Centre this Halloween Half Term!