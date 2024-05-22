Fun for all at Gulliver’s Very Hungry Caterpillar Play Patch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children from Milton Keynes and beyond are enjoying a programme of exciting activities taking place at a special The Very Hungry Caterpillar inspired zone at Gulliver’s resort.

Gulliver’s Dinosaur and Farm Park opened The Very Hungry Caterpillar Play Patch late last year offering an exciting multi-activity venue with a host of fun activities themed around the much-loved character and striking illustrations from Eric Carle's best-selling book.

The perfect setting for youngsters aged five and under, the Play Patch offers artistic little ones the chance to create in the Eric Carle Craft Space. The bright and bold play area, featuring stunning illustrations from Carle, has everything from fruit bowling fun to soft play adventures.

Tots can meet the hungry caterpillar in the farm area daily from 1-1.30pm and 3-3.30pm as well as enjoy The Hungry Caterpillar story time in the theatre at 2.15pm as well Caterpillar crafts in the craft zone from 1.45pm.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Play Patch at Gulliver’s Dinosaur and Farm Park in Milton Keynes.

There’s also the chance to stop by the café for a tasty treat and take a memorable photo with a giant apple.

Entrance to the Play Patch is included with a ticket for Gulliver’s Dinosaur and Farm Park.

Families looking to extend the fun can play and stay with a short break at Gulliver’s Land’s unique accommodation. Options include two Very Hungry Caterpillar Cocoons, themed cosy woodland cabins surrounded by nature that sleep up to two adults and two children. The Very Hungry Caterpillar-themed birthday parties are also available.

Since first being published in 1969, more than 50 million copies of The Very Hungry Caterpillar have been sold and the book has been translated into more than 60 languages.

Sue Conway from Gulliver’s, said: “Our guests have been so excited since we opened our Play Patch as they have embarked on a magical journey with us and The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

“We’ve got a host of activities planned for this year in the area that will allow youngsters to get creative and inspired by this iconic character. Gulliver’s Dinosaur and Farm Park really is the place to be for fans of The Very Hungry Caterpillar!”