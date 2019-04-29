Fun for everyone at the Milton Keynes Marathon

Hot on the heels of the London Marathon, athletes will be tying their laces this Bank Holiday Monday for the MK Marathon.

It is one of the biggest and best events Milton Keynes has to offer, which is why 10,000 runners will be taking part, joined by thousands more spectators, all ready to enjoy the jam-packed schedule of activities on May 5 and 6.

MK Marathon

With five races, a spectacular Stadium MK finish for the marathon runners, and a post-race family festival, there’s something for everyone.

This year, the Rightmove Race Village Festival will play host to a full and fabulous line-up of exciting live acts on stage outside Gate 5 at Stadium MK, plus there will be plenty more activities going on for families to take part in, including delicious food, drink and face painting!

Whether you’re taking part, volunteering, going along to cheer on the runners or just fancy making the most of the buzzing atmosphere at this annual event, there’s something for everyone at the Rightmove MK Marathon weekend

This year’s event has been so popular that organisers had to release more spaces to meet demand.

Most events take place on the Bank Holiday Monday, with just the Rightmove MK Rocket 5k taking place on the Sunday. As well as the Rightmove MK Marathon, there’s the Rightmove MK Half Marathon, BMI The Saxon Clinic MK Marathon Relay, Rightmove MK Rocket 5k and Brioche Superhero Fun Run.

Race Director and Founder Andy Hully said: “It’s great to see the MK Marathon going from strength to strength – every year we manage to improve on the last and get bigger and better. We’re consistently ranked in the top 10 UK marathons and we attract athletes from across the world to Milton Keynes, so we are happy with that! This year’s event is going to absolutely incredible, so whether you’re running, supporting the runners or just want to enjoy the line-up of free entertainment, we hope you’ll come along and support MK!”

Runners will get to enjoy scenic routes taking you past MK’s tree-lined boulevards, lakes, parks and woodland. Visit www.mkmarathon.com for further details.

DOWNLOAD THE MARATHON ROUTE HERE, TO CHEER ON THE ATHLETES