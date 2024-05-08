Hope, Peace and Harmony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An historic event is taking place in Milton Keynes this month. Muslims, Jews, Christians and other faiths will be joining forces, singing in Arabic, Hebrew and English on 12th May 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Milton Keynes, to show solidarity in peaceful co-existence. Director and creator of the event, Andy Gilbert, said, “While the war in Gaza continues to divide people globally, here in Milton Keynes events such as ours help bring people together.”

The concert will include The Grand Union, along with Trubys Abrahamic Women’s Choir, singing in Arabic, Hebrew and English.

Inspired by early memories of attending the gatherings to remember Allah and His Messenger, Kurshida Mirza sought to take the rich tradition of recitation and singing within the Abrahamic faiths to create the Abrahamic Women’s Choir celebrating that ‘we have far more in common than that which divides us’.

The venue in Two Mile Ash, which seats over 200, is sold out, and BBC1 Sunday Live are sending a film crew to film part of the concert, such is the interest in the Grand Multi-faith Event.

Andy writes: “I’ve been staging concerts and shows for more than 40 years, but never before seen an event sell out so far in advance. It serves to demonstrate the strength of feeling and a strong desire on all sides to co-exist as friends here in England no matter what might happen abroad.

The war in Gaza and the October 7th attacks unites us in a common desire to live together in peace and love our neighbours."

The concert is organised in collaboration with Milton Keynes Reform District Synagogue, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Milton Keynes, Interfaith MK and Trubys Abrahamic Choir, and will include:

The Grand Union

Lou Tribus – Jewish story teller

Anita Esteve and Steve Spencer – French performance

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Choir Milton Keynes

Masal - Turkish group, singing in their native tongue

Sri Sathya Sai Baba Group

Cholpon Djanuzakova, komuz player

Bilal Alasali