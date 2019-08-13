Hugely popular open-air cinema returns to Milton Keynes next month with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper hit

Following on from May’s sold out cinematic screening of Bohemian Rhapsody, The Village Screen are returning to the picturesque grounds of Chicheley Hall to host an open-air screening of the romantic hit, A Star Is Born.

The Village Screen are well known in the North of England for taking over unusual and quirky venues in Sheffield, Manchester and the Peak District to screen cinematic classics. Venues to date have included Edwardian swimming pools, natural caves, woodland areas and monasteries. This is the second time they are making their way down south to bring their quirky and fun events to a luxurious hotel in Milton Keynes.

Chicheley Hall MK

Tissues at the ready, for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s smash-hit movie musical, A Star is Born. A film that rocked the box-office, A Star Is Born is a tale that follows the story of two artistic souls coming together to help a young singer find fame. With a soundtrack bound to have audiences singing along, this screening is sure to be memorable and magical from start to end.

At every Village Screen event audiences are made to feel extra welcome with live music before each screening, attendees can also bring their own food picnics along, or fill their boots with delicious street food from fantastic local vendors. Cinema-goers can pre-book their seats, choosing from a standard ticket (get cosy and bring your own chairs and blankets), a superior ticket which includes a candy-striped deckchair in a prime position, or VIP armchair for one with a blanket, or a sofa for two with blankets (perfect for couples). Audience members are encouraged to bring extra cushions and blankets and snuggle down with their loved ones for an unforgettable film experience in a truly stunning setting.

Tickets: Standard tickets are priced at £14 (ticket holders are encouraged to bring their own seating into the event). Superior tickets are priced at £20 (ticket includes a deckchair in a prime position). VIP armchair for one are priced at £30 (includes general admission for one, an armchair in a prime location plus one blanket) sofa tickets for two are priced at £60 (includes admission for two people and a sofa located in a prime position, plus two blankets). Online booking fees apply.

Timings: Friday 6th September: A Star Is Born - doors open at 18:30, with the screening at 20:30. There is a minimum age of 16 for this event.

A Star Is Born

How to buy tickets: Tickets are on sale now via the official website

What to expect