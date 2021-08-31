In pictures: Cider and Sausage Festival in Milton Keynes 2021

Plenty of punters saw out the last weekend of the summer by tucking into a pint of cider and a sausage in Milton Keynes.

Milton Keynes Citizen photographer, Jane Russell, headed down to MK11 in Kiln Farm on Saturday (28 August), to capture the cider and sausage lovers enjoying the three-day break.

An MK11 spokesperson said the aim was to bring 'a giant variety of cider, from classic staples of British cider drinkers, to obscure and weird flavoured and craft ciders'.

The spokesperson also said local brewers were chosen where possible.

Here's some of the best snaps from the bank holiday festivities.

1. Ready to tuck into a freshly poured pint Smiles all round

2. Deep in conversation

3. Devouring a sausage Someone clearly enjoyed their sausage

4. Pints aplenty The drinks were flowing on this table.