In pictures: Cider and Sausage Festival in Milton Keynes 2021

What better way to see out the summer than with a pint of cider on the Bank Holiday Weekend.

By James Lowson
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:52 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:55 pm

Plenty of punters saw out the last weekend of the summer by tucking into a pint of cider and a sausage in Milton Keynes.

Milton Keynes Citizen photographer, Jane Russell, headed down to MK11 in Kiln Farm on Saturday (28 August), to capture the cider and sausage lovers enjoying the three-day break.

An MK11 spokesperson said the aim was to bring 'a giant variety of cider, from classic staples of British cider drinkers, to obscure and weird flavoured and craft ciders'.

The spokesperson also said local brewers were chosen where possible.

Here's some of the best snaps from the bank holiday festivities.

1. Ready to tuck into a freshly poured pint

Smiles all round

2. Deep in conversation

Photo by Jane Russell

3. Devouring a sausage

Someone clearly enjoyed their sausage

4. Pints aplenty

The drinks were flowing on this table.

