In Pictures: Hundreds raised at family fun day to support Age UK Milton Keynes

Hundreds of people supported Age UK Milton Keynes' Family Fun Day on Saturday, August 21.

The event - the charity's first since the start of the coronavirus pandemic - was at Age UK Milton Keynes' Peartree Centre from 11am till 4pm.

There was something for everyone from traditional games, face painting and stalls, to competitions, refreshments, live music and a bar!

Paula Ayers, event organiser, said: "It was a really good day and fortunately the weather was nice until about 3pm.

"We wanted to make it a community event, it was for everyone in the local area, we were a bit disappointed with the turn out.

"We had a couple of hundred people, but we were hoping for more.

"It was our first fundraising event since covid - we need to raise vital funds for the work we do.

"We are separate from the main Age UK organisation and need to raise money for the service we run for older people in Milton Keynes.

"We have day clubs for social interaction, which are really important, and we deliver home cooked meals to people as well.

"Saturday was a lot of fun, we had Spiderman and batman, and there was lot of stalls - run by volunteers and staff - and I'm not sure on the total amount raised, but it was over £1,000.

"We had local people supporting the event, an artist from Milton Keynes - Art by Daniela - did the face painting, and everyone loved it, and then we also had a Picture in Wood stall, which is a local business.

"We want to make Peartree more of a building for the community, we want to hold more events for the future and make this event bigger each year, we want it to be for local people - local people supporting local people."

For more information about Age UK Milton Keynes click here, for more about events email [email protected].

