In pictures: Hundreds turn out for Milton Keynes International Festival
Relive the excitement and live entertainment on show at Campbell Park via our photo gallery.
Campbell Park was the place to be in Milton Keynes all weekend with this year's International Festival activities in full swing.
There was live music, children's shows, and a series of other breathtaking live performances, not to mention specially curated sculptures on show.
The 2021 festival runs from July 10 to July 30, sculptures erected for the 20-day event can be seen at people's convenience, while further live productions are planned in the second half of the event.
We sent our photographer, Jane Russell out to Campbell Park on Saturday (July 17), you can relive the event via our photo gallery below.