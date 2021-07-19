In pictures: Hundreds turn out for Milton Keynes International Festival

Campbell Park was the place to be in Milton Keynes all weekend with this year's International Festival activities in full swing.

There was live music, children's shows, and a series of other breathtaking live performances, not to mention specially curated sculptures on show.

The 2021 festival runs from July 10 to July 30, sculptures erected for the 20-day event can be seen at people's convenience, while further live productions are planned in the second half of the event.

We sent our photographer, Jane Russell out to Campbell Park on Saturday (July 17), you can relive the event via our photo gallery below.

1. Theatre of Widdershins The puppet master is in his element.

2. Captivated Someone is enthralled by the show

3. Gripped Another family enjoying The Theatre of Widdershins

4. The man of the hour Performing Tall Tales & Tiny Taradiddles.