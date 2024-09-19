International Older People’s Day in MK: Art, memories, and the celebration of older generations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes celebrates International Older People’s Day with art, stories, and community event to be held at Middleton Hall, Centre on 1st October 2024

On 1st October 2024, the community will come together to celebrate International Older People’s Day with a special event at Middleton Hall, Centre MK.

This year’s celebration will feature a keynote speech from Ben Heyworth, Director of Arts for Health MK, on the theme of the “Joy of Older Life.”

The event, starting at 1:00 PM, will highlight the positive contributions of older generations while fostering intergenerational connections through art and storytelling. The celebration is part of a larger initiative in collaboration with Age UK Milton Keynes and local schools to encourage reflection on aging and its joys.

Joy In Older People

One of the event's key attractions is an art exhibition running from 27th September to 1st October, showcasing artwork by local children on the theme "Joy in Older Life." The exhibition aims to inspire the younger generation to reflect creatively on the lives and experiences of older people in the community.

In addition to Ben Heyworth’s keynote speech, the event will feature an award ceremony for the winners of the children’s art competition, where young artists will be recognized for their outstanding contributions.

Visitors are invited to sit, listen, and immerse themselves in stories from those who lived through the 1950s, 60s, 70s, and 80s, bringing history to life through personal narratives.

Event Highlights:

Keynote Speaker : Ben Heyworth, Director of Arts for Health MK

: Ben Heyworth, Director of Arts for Health MK Art Exhibition : Featuring artwork from local schools, running from 27th September to 1st October

: Featuring artwork from local schools, running from 27th September to 1st October Award Ceremony : Honoring young artists for their creativity

: Honoring young artists for their creativity Storytelling: Personal stories from older generations sharing their experiences

Simon Tuck, Events and Community Fundraiser at Age UK Milton Keynes, said: "This event is about celebrating the wisdom and experiences of our older generation while encouraging intergenerational connections through creativity and storytelling. It's a chance for people of all ages to come together, appreciate the value of older life, and be inspired by the voices and stories of those who’ve lived through remarkable times."

This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome, including families, friends, and community members of all ages. Free tickets can be reserved online, and early registration is encouraged to assist with seating arrangements.

For tickets and more information, please visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/ageukmiltonkeynes/international-older-people-day/e-aelxxb.