Join action-packed family fun day to help homeless in Milton Keynes

A family fun day is being held on Sunday (August 22) with proceeds going to support Milton Keynes charity Winter Night Shelter.

Visitors can expect children’s fairground rides, delicious food and drink, games, and lots more at Milton Keynes Village (Middleton) Pavilion, from 10am – 4pm. Admission is free with a huge range of amusements for school children and their families on offer.

The fundraiser has been organised by Milton Keynes business Cranswick which will also be hosting its hotly-anticipated Summer of Sport tournament finals, which saw teams taking part in darts, pool and football competitions throughout July and August.

Employees at Cranswick MK will be hosting the family fun day in aid of Winter Night Shelter

All funds raised from the Family Fun Day will go to Cranswick’s chosen charity Winter Night Shelter, which works to reduce homelessness within Milton Keynes and support those facing housing struggles.

Cranswick has committed to raising significant funds for the charity via staff donations, fundraising exercises and through collaborations with local businesses.

As well as fundraising, Cranswick supports Winter Night Shelter with volunteer hours and food donations to its café. The business also supports and employs Winter Night Shelter guests, helping them to get back on their feet after their experience with homelessness.

Cranswick is aiming to raise at least £25,000 for Winter Night Shelter by March 2022, and hopes that Family Fun Day will contribute significantly to this figure with the community’s support.

Sam Pearl, Cranswick Milton Keynes site director, said: “After 18 months of lockdown restrictions it’s a real pleasure to see our teams getting together again - especially in support of such a life changing charity. We welcome the community to come along for a good time in aid of a great cause.”

Sara Millington, communications manager at the WNSMK, said, “We are delighted Cranswick are choosing to support the charity in this way. After the difficult 18 months we have all had this is such a positive way to bring people together in a fun way to support the shelter.