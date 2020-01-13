Last chance to see Stubbs' horses at Milton Keynes Gallery before they gallop into the sunset

There's still time to view the works of celebrated horse artist George Stubbs at Milton Keynes Gallery – but you'll have to get a gallop on.

The 18th century genius pioneered the study of animal anatomy - and his All Done From Nature exhibition has been wowing audiences at the city venue since October.

But all good things must come to an end and the display will run its course by January 26.

Stubbs (1724-1806) is regarded as one of the UK’s greatest artists. A self-taught draughtsman, painter and printmaker, he was also a genuine artist-scientist who made a lasting impact on the study of anatomy and the natural world.

Perhaps most famous of all his paintings, Stubbs’s life-size rearing horse portrait Whistlejacket has been an emotional and striking encounter for many visitors to MK Gallery. The painting is a rare loan from The National Gallery.

Whistlejacket is adjacent to the skeleton of the uber-famous 18th century race horse Eclipse. Borrowed from the Royal Veterinary College, the skeleton has had each bone DNA tested to show it came from this champion race horse, from which 95% of today’s thoroughbreds are descended.

Tickets for All Done From Nature are available at www.mkgallery.org or at the gallery ticket desk.