Legendary electronic punk band The Prodigy set to reveal Milton Keynes gig announcement tonight

Electric music band, The Prodigy, is set to announce a new summer gig in Milton Keynes tonight. Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Electronic music band The Prodigy will reveal that a gig in Milton Keynes will be added to its UK tour this summer, on social media tonight.

The iconic UK band is set to announce a gig at the National Bowl next summer at 5pm on Monday, November 3.

With the band's reputation of high-energy concerts, the gig will likely be a night to remember.

The band has already released tickets in multiple locations for a tour around the UK and Ireland in April.

Tickets are already sold out for gigs in Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, London, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Cardiff and Dublin.

Techno titan Carl Cox has been revealed as the special guest support for the UK tour and is likely to be at the Bowl event.

Known for its pioneering fusion of punk and dance music, The Prodigy has played an influential role in rave culture and in bringing electronic music to the mainstream.

The band is also recognised for its controversial and raw lyrics, which have previously faced scrutiny.

Its 1997 album ‘The Fat of the Land’ propelled band members into international fame with hits like ‘Breathe’ and ‘Firestarter’. The album went number one in the charts in 16 countries.

The band had a hiatus following the tragic death of lead singer Keith Flint in 2019, but has since returned to the stage operating as a duo with original members Liam Howlett and Maxim.

The pair frequently play tribute to Keith during their live shows.

You can check tour dates on The Prodigy’s website.