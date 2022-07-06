Live music, shows and classic cars coming to first fete in three years at village near Milton Keynes and Buckingham

A village fete near Milton Keynes and Buckingham is returning after a three-year hiatus, with a plethora of entertainment activities.

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 7:01 pm

Little Horwood Fete returns this Saturday (9 July) with a live brass band, classic car show, and luxury tea pavillion.

Also confirmed for the event which kicks off at 2pm is a dog show, jumbles, a raffle and a bottle stall.

A photo from the fete in 2019

Games suitable for the entire family will be ran throughout the afternoon.

Youngsters can navigate their way through an assault course, while welly wanging, smash the crockery, and a golf game have also been drafted up.

The event is taking place at the Recreation Ground behind Little Horwood Church, which has the postcode MK17 0PG.

A classic car from a previous fete

Little Horwood Fete 2019
