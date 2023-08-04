Local baby swim school offers free lessons to Ukrainian refugee families

In collaboration with the charity Nadiya, school owner Tamsin Brewis has extended her expertise and resources to provide children displaced by conflict with a valuable opportunity to learn essential water skills in a fun, engaging and welcoming space.

Many families have been forced to leave their homes and seek safety in other countries because of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Due to language barriers, financial difficulties and the challenges of relocating to an entirely new city, this initiative has provided Ukrainian refugee families with fun activities which serve as a catalyst for community support and a sense of belonging.

“When I heard about the work Nadiya was doing in the area, I knew I wanted to get involved,” said Tamsin. “Partnering with Nadiya was a natural fit. Together, we’re providing families with swimming lessons in a safe space where they can find support in one another. Witnessing the transformation in the children as they gain confidence in the water is incredibly rewarding – I’m truly honoured to be a part of their journey to a brighter future.”

Little swimmer during a session at Water Babies Bucks & Beds

Nadiya – which means hope in Ukrainian – is a Milton Keynes based-initiative that aims to support and empower Ukrainian nationals looking to resettle in the UK. Six million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the conflict, around 300 of whom have relocated to the Milton Keynes area. By partnering with Water Babies Bucks & Beds, they are providing an engaging and beneficial activity that enhances children's and parents' physical and mental wellbeing within the community.

“At Nadiya, our mission is to empower and uplift Ukrainian refugee families in every possible way,” said Anna Merchuk, Nadiya co-founder. “As a Ukrainian national who relocated to Milton Keynes myself at the beginning of the conflict, I know what initiatives like the one offered at Water Babies Bucks & Beds can do for families who need a sense of belonging and a chance to overcome the trauma of displacement.

"Tamsin’s commitment to offering these essential water skills for free is a testament to the true spirit of community and, together, we’re making a lasting impact on these families’ lives, ensuring they have the necessary resources and the opportunity to thrive and create a brighter future for themselves and their children.”

Water Babies Bucks & Beds, under the guidance of Tamsin and her dedicated team of teachers, has been imparting indispensable water skills to children aged 0-4 in Milton Keynes for almost 20 years.

“Early exposure to swimming not only nurtures their physical development but also plays a significant role in building the self-assurance and overall wellbeing of little ones,” explained Tamsin. “At Water Babies, we believe that fostering water confidence in infants is laying the foundation for a lifetime of enjoyment and safety in the water.”

As a testament to the impact of this initiative, the families are witnessing these tangible and meaningful outcomes for their children. Anastasiia is one of the mums who has seen its effects on her two-year-old daughter.

“Taking my daughter to these swimming classes has been a wonderful experience for both of us,” said Anastasiia.

“I’ve noticed she is becoming more calm and relaxed after each session, leading to a better sleep routine. The variety of exercises during each lesson is impressive, as it not only trains her muscles but also prepares her for future swimming skills.

"Not only that, but the classes have also been an excellent opportunity for my daughter to socialise. She interacts with other children, and seeing them play together and build new friendships after the classes warms my heart.”

Another mum taking her son to classes echoes Anastasiia’s sentiments, “Enrolling my son David in these swimming classes has been amazing for his recovery from his recent neck operation. The water has enabled him to relax his shoulders and work on the necessary muscles to aid the healing process.

"Besides the physical benefits, the classes provided a fantastic opportunity for David to socialise, sing songs, play with toys and build lasting friendships with other kids.”

“The joy and laughter that fill the pool every day speak volumes for the genuine positive change Water Babies has brought into the lives of those touched by conflict and upheaval,” said Anna.

“By providing a safe and nurturing space, Tamsin and her team have created an environment where children can heal, grow and create lasting memories. As co-founder of Nadiya, I’m immensely grateful for the partnership with Water Babies and its meaningful impact on the lives of Ukrainian refugee families in our community.”

For more information about Nadiya, visit: https://www.homesforukraine.org