Massive Midsummer Festival to be held in Milton Keynes - and it's free!

A free Midsummer festival expected to attract thousands of people is to be held in MK to celebrate the summer solstice.

The festival is timed to coincide with the solstice, on Sunday June 22.

And it will be held in Midsummer Boulevard East, which was designed and built to align perfectly with the rising of the sun on that day – just like Stonehenge.

To make the precise alignment happen, planners had to shift MK’s entire grid road system by a few degrees.

The Midsummer Festival is returning to Milton Keynes in June

The Midsummer Festival is organised by Milton Keynes City Council and will begin at 10am. The boulevard will be transformed into a vibrant hub of music, arts and family-friendly activities inspired by themes of renewal, healing and health.

There will be live bands, street theatre, folklore-inspired art,and hands-on workshops, all free for people to enjoy.

Visitors can also indulge in delicious pop-up street food curated by local favourite, Sophie etc., available throughout the day and into the evening.

Midsummer Boulevard East will be closed to traffic during the event. Diversion signs will redirect motorists, and buses will operate from alternative stops outside The Point on Lower Tenth Street.

While the full programme is still being finalised, highlights already confirmed include a new interactive art commission called Leap Then Look, and a storytelling performance by Bernadette Russell about fairies becoming as wild, punk-spirited protectors of the earth. A group called Wild Rumpus and the Pavilion of the Hopeful Sun will be hosting a performance called ‘Ceremony of the Seed’.

The city council is inviting artists, creatives, and cultural organisations to submit ideas for a new commission to feature in the festival programme. Those interested can apply on the city council’s website.

Cabinet member for Economy, Culture and Innovation, Cllr Shanika Mahendran, said: “We’re delighted to bring the Midsummer Festival back this year after its incredible success in its first outing. The team is working on what promises to be an action-packed day with activities for everyone to enjoy.

She added: “We want to do something really special this time out, so if you’re a local artist or have a creative mind, get in touch and help us put on another fantastic display.”