The Match Attax Tour is returning to Milton Keynes later this month, kicking off a series of UK dates for the football collectibles brand.

The event at the Marshall Arena, on the same site as the ground of League Two club Milton Keynes Dons, gives football fans the chance to take part in fun activities, trade and swap cards and meet football influencers and creators.

Topps, the company behind the Match Attax cards, has its head office here in the city, as it is based at Vincent Avenue on Crownhill.

Activities include the opportunity for attendees to purchase rare and limited edition Match Attax cards, and enjoy live stage performances from football influencers and creators.

There will also be the chance to test your skills with football activities, trade and swap cards, and meet and greet influencers in the football and trading card communities.

The tour will be coming to the Marshall Arena on October 20 between 11am and 3pm.

Tickets are on sale now and start at £10 for under-16s and £5 for adults.

It will feature cards from the new Match Attax Uefa Club Competitions 2024-2025 collection, featuring top teams and players from European football competitions the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

The Match Attax 2024 UK Tour begins in Milton Keynes later this month

Following its stop in Milton Keynes, the Match Attax Tour has further dates scheduled for Liverpool on October 26, followed by Newport on November 1 and Dublin on November 3.

It is described as “the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the excitement of football and trading cards, whether you are a seasoned collector or new to the world of Match Attax.”