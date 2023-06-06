Milton Keynes Comic Con 2023 in pictures: Fans become their favourite superheroes, TV stars and film icons for a day

From Star Wars icons to Dragon Ball Z

The MK Film and Comic Con 2023 took place in the city on Saturday (3 June) offering residents the chance to embody their favourite movie stars.

A whole raft of films were represented at the celebration of nerd culture, with people dressing as characters from Star Wars, Marvel features, Scooby Doo, and much more.

Between 10am to 4pm at the Ridgeway Conference Centre in Wolverton Boba Fett, Ghostface, and Velma Dinkley could all be spotted in the same room.

Organised by Central Exhibitions Ltd, guests were encouraged to channel their inner Jedi by taking on LED Sabre training.

Visitors could also witness a lightsaber display, play Dungeons and Dragons or participate in other role play exercises.

Stalls were also erected, which were full of merchandise, youngsters could enjoy a bouncy castle, radio controlled car racing, augmented reality, a cosplay dance-off and a virtual reality laser tag gaming area.

People could use a green screen backdrop inside the venue to transport their characters into their prefered world and galaxy, for unforgettable photo opportunities.

Over 1,000 guest attended the event which has now been held in Milton Keynes for three consecutive years. Guests showed off their creativity and flair, by dressing up as relatively obscure characters and by offering interesting new takes on cosplay costumes that have been established in nerd culture for decades.

Established UK cosplay groups travelled across the country to reach the Milton Keynes event and give youngsters a chance to grab a photo with their favourite heroes.

Among the well-known squads represented were: The Ghostbusters, heroes and villains from Star Wars, and Marvel superheroes.

Most guests got involved with the spirit of the event picking out costumes to rival the more established cosplay groups.

Many residents could be seen posing for photos outside the centre on the sunny Saturday afternoon.

The five-hour event was live-streamed on its official Facebook page here. Where singalongs, quizzes, dance offs, and interviews from the participants at the venue were aired for families and individuals who were unable to get a ticket.

You can relive the fun by clicking through local photographer Jane Russell’s gallery below:

