Milton Keynes Estate to host High Sheriff for opening of new Community Hub

Great Linford Parish Council is excited to announce the grand opening of the Conniburrow Community Hub, a new centre dedicated to bringing residents together and fostering community spirit.

The celebration will take place on Tuesday, 27th August, at 37-39 Conniburrow Boulevard, MK14 7DX, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with all food, drink, and activities FREE of charge.

The day’s events will kick off in the morning with activities hosted by the MK Play Association from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

At 11:30 AM, the High Sheriff will officially open the hub with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a few welcoming words.

From noon onwards, visitors can enjoy a delightful free afternoon tea with inflatables and face painting for children. An Activity Zone will feature table tennis, table football, and other garden games, with tables and chairs will be set up for guests to relax and enjoy the food and music.

Asma Moustaoui, Community Development Coordinator for the Conniburrow Community Programme added “We are honoured to have High Sheriff Kurshida Mirza, cutting the ribbon to officially open the Hub. We are also delighted to welcome Lord Lieutenant Representative Franchesca Skelton, Milton Keynes Mayor Marie Bradburn, and Youth Mayor Maggie Beckett to the event. It’s going to be a memorable day filled with joy and community spirit.”

Great Linford Parish Council extends an open invitation to all. This event promises to be a day full of fun, food, and festivities, celebrating the new hub as a vibrant space for everyone in the community.