Milton Keynes Letnet is 30!

MK Letnet is one of the hidden treasures of Milton Keynes, it is a great little community that just loves to party as well as offering help, skill-sharing and trading. Members are paid "concrete cows" for their services and can in turn spend these within the group.

Over the years they have hosted so many events; walks, meals, fund-raising events, jumble sales, market stalls, quiz nights, Red Nose parties, murder mysteries, garden working parties, picnics, home "restaurant" nights, theatre nights, afternoon tea, lunch club ... you name it, they have probably done it!

Letnet is always looking for new members as the bigger their membership the more diverse the things on offer will be. Trades have included bikes, painting and decorating, chickens, tuition, massages, baking, lifts, repairs, proof-reading, ironing and so much more! You can even trade your unwanted goods at their regular trading events.

To mark their 30th Anniversary they are doing what they do best and are throwing a party which will include a shared buffet, trading, live music and dancing!

Why not come along and find out more. If you join Letnet on the night, the evening and membership will be free of charge until January 2024, so you can try it without any risk!

The party will be on the evening of Friday 13th October from 5pm - 9pm and will be held in Milton Keynes, book your place at the party by emailing [email protected].