Come join us for Prayers for Peace—as we come together to send our prayers and hopes for a peaceful world.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world is witnessing a deeply distressing conflict in Israel and Palestine that has far reaching implications. The nature of the attacks and the scale of the conflict is gravely concerning as is the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe.

In his Friday Sermon of 13 October 2023 His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, spoke on this matter and unequivocally condemned the killing of innocent civilians on both sides. His Holiness urged all world powers to concentrate their efforts to de-escalate the conflict and work towards a lasting, peaceful solution based on justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At this critical time we are holding a special 'Prayers for Peace' event on Monday 4th December, 6.30pm at Monkston Park Community Centre, 10 Plaistow Cres, Monkston Park, Milton Keynes MK10 9PN. The event will bring communities together to stand in solidarity with the victims of the conflict and to call for a lasting peace.

Voices for Peace

Most Popular