Milton Keynes New Year's Eve 2019 celebrations: 4 of the best parties and events to welcome in the New Year

As the end of the decade draws nearer, many of us will be wondering how to usher in 2020.

Fear not, as we've rounded up some of the best events in the Preston area.

From family fun nights with early countdowns, to Prodigy tribute bands, it's all covered here.

New Year's Eve Celebrations

(Gulliver's Land Theme Park, Livingstone Dr, Milton Keynes MK15 0DT)

Gulliver's Land is staying open extra late on New Year's Eve, so you can celebrate the ringing in of the new year atop a ride if you want to.

There'll be festive rides and attractions, outdoor activities and plenty of fireworks, and every hour there will be unique celebrations to represent the different cultures around the world welcoming the new before the UK.

5pm - 12.30am; various prices

New Years Eve

(The Craufurd Arms, 59 Stratford Rd, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5LT)

The Craufurd Arms are the only establishment in the country (nay, the world) who can say they've booked the world's only Prodigy tribute band for New Year's Eve.

"See in 2020 with chaos," says their Facebook event page. If they're anything like the real thing, it's going to be lively.

From 9pm; £5.75

New Years Eve Party 2019

(MK11, Kiln Farm, Keller Cl, Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes MK11 3LH)

Live music to get you dancing and the MK11 DJ's throwing down the tunes to send you into 2019 with positive vibes; there's not much that could be improved upon at MK11's NYE party.

Oh, they're cooking up a complimentary BBQ too?!

8pm - 4am; from £11.25

Fantastic Family NYE

(Mr Mulligan's Lost World Golf, Unit B4, Savoy Crescent, Milton Keynes MK9 3PU)

Celebrate the New Year with the family at Mr. Mulligans Fantastic New Years Eve Party!

Tickets are just £10 and under fives go free for unlimited crazy golf, 50% off food, a 10pm Countdown for the kids, a glass of bubbly for all adults (soft drink or slush for the kids, and family entertainment.

7pm - 11pm; see website for prices