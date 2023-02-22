MK Elite cheerleading squad have spaces on mini team after sealing World Championship bid

MK Elite cheerleading currently have spaces on their mini's team and are seeking new athletes to join their cheer family.A spokesman says it is an exciting opportunity to join a program of inspiring, world class athletes.The team is for girls and boys aged between five and nine and runs every Tuesday evening, 5-6.30pm. No experience is needed and offers youngsters the chance to learn cheerleading through fun, games with ‘plenty of smiles’.“We cannot wait to welcome you to our family,” an MK Elite spokesman said.