MK Elite cheerleading squad have spaces on mini team after sealing World Championship bid
Team recently made history by sealing its place among world’s best in Florida
MK Elite cheerleading currently have spaces on their mini's team and are seeking new athletes to join their cheer family.A spokesman says it is an exciting opportunity to join a program of inspiring, world class athletes.The team is for girls and boys aged between five and nine and runs every Tuesday evening, 5-6.30pm. No experience is needed and offers youngsters the chance to learn cheerleading through fun, games with ‘plenty of smiles’.“We cannot wait to welcome you to our family,” an MK Elite spokesman said.
Call Stacey on 07772548892 or email MK Elite to register your interest.
