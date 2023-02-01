The Say Something Collective is a creative charity based in Milton Keynes supporting marginalised communities outside big cities. Founder, V V Brown states, “ we want to give specific communities, who aren't often given a voice, a chance to engage, develop and express their creative practice.”

The Say Something Collective charity focuses on curating, collaborating and producing incredible interactive exhibitions, installations, workshops and creative productions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trustees of the charity state they are on a “mission is to use creativity to foster inclusive debate and dialogue concerning questions of identity, societal differences and inequality”

Say Something Collective @ Milton Keynes Gallery

Most Popular

On Friday 27th January the charity launched its platform through an incredible poetry night at MK Gallery. The night was the finale of a month long collection of workshops where local poets wrote and recorded poetry about their experiences of being Black British.

The local poets included GleeAnn Brown, Tre Ventor, ex police commissioner Ron Frator, Overstone park headmistress Marion Brown, Vice LL of Northamptonshire Morcea Walker (MBE),Nerissa Simmone, Durome, Veronica E Banks, Mothiur Rahman, Liam Bailey, musician and lead singer from multi platinum selling band Chasing Status and V V Brown.

The charity has a number of projects that will be taking place in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas, including a poetry night on Misogyny which takes place in March during international woman's day.