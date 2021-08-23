The brand new National Film and Sci-Fi Museum is set to open in Milton Keynes on Friday (August 27).

The new museum is promising visitors a chance to discover 'never seen before' film collections.

Movie buffs can observe props, costumes, art, photos, and footage from some of the biggest film and TV productions.

National Film and Sci-Fi Museum

Guests will also learn more about how these movies are created and the people who helped to revolutionise the way we see films today, organisers say.

The museum is ready to welcome guests after almost a year of construction work.

Some of the world's most famous movie and television franchises will be showcased, alongside Sci-Fi classics and cult specialist films.

Displays from Star Wars to Indiana Jones, James Bond to Ghostbusters, Harry Potter to Marvel, and over 100 films and shows.

Among the must see memorabilia on show from Friday is: Darth Vader’s screen used mask, James Bond’s Walther PPK gun, Indiana Jones’ whip and Cybermen helmets from Doctor who.

Visitors can pre-book tickets online, or purchase them on the door, a museum spokesperson states that it is highly recommended that tickets are booked in advance to avoid queues.

The Museum is open 10am until 5pm Tuesday to Sunday during school holidays, and Friday to Sunday during term time.

As well as feature film collections the museum will host presentations, talks, guest appearances and signings.

The museum is promising themed-events in the future too, educational tours and corporate activities too.

A retro arcade area will also be launched on Friday containing 'classic' machines, tickets need to be booked for this area.