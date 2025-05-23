New book published celebrating Bletchley Park codebreaker who translated Adolf Hitler’s will

A new book has been published covering the life of one of Bletchley Park’s most famous codebreakers.

Pen and Sword Books Ltd has published The Story of Rena Stewart: Bletchley Park Girl, Translator of Hitler's Will, and BBC Pioneer, written by Victoria Walsh.

It covers the life of Ms Stewart who was a Soldier, journalist and centenarian, who lived from 1923–2023. She is described as a woman who blazed a trail for women at the BBC. Ms Walsh’s story details the fascinating series of events that led to Ms Stewart being tasked with translating Adolf Hitler’s will.

Ms Stewart was a linguist who graduated from the esteemed St Andrews University in Scotland. Along with her friend Agnes, she signed up to the Auxiliary Territorial Service and was posted at Bletchley Park. She was part of the team that processed secret German messages during the Second World War.

Ms Stewart was sent to Germany at the end of the war to translate the statements of captured Nazi officers. It was there that she received the top secret task of translating Hitler’s will.

Her later life also brought plenty of intrigue; she secured a junior role at the BBC but quickly worked her way up the organisation, at one point being trusted to listen to Russian Cold War messaging. She became senior duty editor at the BBC’s World Service.

Pen and Sword Books Ltd says: “Alongside Rena’s story, this book delves into the lives of her closest Bletchley friends and uncovers intriguing historical mysteries from her remarkable century of life.”

Ms Walsh, who penned the new biography, is described as a writer with a passion for for people’s stories. She has a linguist and communications background and released the biography 'Unbelievable! A Working Country Life' – in 2023.

Other aspects of the book will cover just how unusual Ms Stewart’s life was for the era. Not only did she succeed in male-dominated fields, but Ms Stewart did not have children and never married. She is said to have sailed through workplace sexism with a smile.

Pen and Sword Books Ltd adds that Rena’s story is brought to life by a collection of photos and other artefacts.