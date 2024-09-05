New Scout Troop opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New Scout Troop to open in Milton Keynes

Bradwell Abbey Scout Group are opening a new section for boys and girls aged 10 to 14. They will be meeting at the Cruck Barn, Discovery Centre, Alston Drive, MK13 9AP starting on Monday 16 September from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. The opening of the Scout Troop is due to the demand for places from young people. With several children moving from Cubs (boys and girls aged 8 to 10) to Scouts and children on the waiting list, the Group made the decision to open a new section so more young people can join.

Children and young people in Scouts can get involved in over 250 activities. These range from abseiling to firelighting, geocaching to navigation and pioneering to zorbing. Skills they can learn and develop include teamwork, self-confidence, problem solving and social skills. Volunteer Ian said, “Scouts get the opportunity to help plan the programme, do activities for the first time, learn and develop new skills, make new friends, go camping and have lots of fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a recent survey, 88% of Scouts said they had tried activities in Scouts that they had not done before. In the same survey 94% said they had developed skills useful to them in later life because of Scouts.

We're going up

Ian added, “We are also looking for volunteers to help with the young people and to do roles in the background. This could be as a Trustee, to help with IT, administration or fund raising to mention a few. Volunteering with Scouts is flexible and whatever time you can give, we will find a role for you. We will provide training as and when you want to do some. As a volunteer, you will make new friends, learn new skills, share interests and experience, be taken out of your comfort zone (only if you want to be) and make a difference to people’s lives. Seeing a child achieve something they didn’t think they could do will always make you feel proud. Volunteering gives you a sense of purpose and a great deal of pride and satisfaction.”

If you know of a child who might like to join, or you would like to volunteer, please contact Ian Walker [email protected] for further information.