Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes grows their adult fitness offering with new Ninja Fitness Sessions
and live on Freeview channel 276
After the success of their Women’s Wellness Sessions, Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes are developing their adult fitness range. The venue is partnering up with fitness experts Kim Harvey [https://www.instagram.com/kimh88_/?hl=en#] and Matt May [https://www.instagram.com/mayhemfitnessmk/?hl=en] to add on two further fitness sessions for Milton Keynes.
Starting from 19th June from 7pm, “Ninja Fit with Kim”, is a dynamic fitness class blending the Ninja obstacle course to create an inspired workout. Challenge your body and mind, while being part of a supportive community of like-minded Ninjas. Get ready to push your limits, and become the strongest, most-fittest version of yourself!
Kim Harvey said: “I am excited to bring my expertise, skills, and sense of humour to Ninja Fit to help everyone enhance their fitness, skills, and create new friendships. Our sessions cater to all abilities, focusing on time-based rounds so you can challenge yourself as much as you want or take it easier if needed. Remember, it's your time, your workout, and your goals.”
Further to this, from August Ninja Warrior Milton Keynes will introduce another class, ‘Mayhem Ninja Fitness’. This class will focus on a combination of strength, agility, balance, and endurance training using equipment as seen on TV. These fitness classes often include activities such as warped wall climbing, floating steps, body propping, and various bodyweight exercises to help participants develop the skills needed to conquer challenging obstacles.
Matt May said: “These classes are an incredible way to jumpstart or continue your fitness journey, meet new people, and enjoy a fun and effective workout experience. So don't hesitate—take the first step towards a healthier, happier you and become a Ninja Warrior!”
Wayne Davies, General Manager at Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes said: “Ninja Warrior UK isn’t just for the kids to get active. It’s an amazing platform for ‘grown ups’ to get their sweat session in without feeling completely mundane. I can’t wait team up with Kim and Matt and continue our work with Miniinna!”
Tickets are available to book online at www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/mk. There are limited spaces available per class; tickets are available on a first come first served basis.