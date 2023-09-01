'No mountain too high' for Milton Keynes man who completed Three Peaks challenge to raise funds for MIND

Amos Wood, Head of Operations from Milton Keynes, joined forces with Leon Huckle, Continuous Improvement Manager from Norwich, to conquer the Three Peaks Challenge and raise more than £3,000 in a bid to help provide support to those experiencing a mental health problem.

The pair covered a total distance of 23 miles as they took on Scotland’s Ben Nevis, England’s Scafell Pike, and Wales’ Mount Snowdon, which have a combined ascent of 10,052 feet.

Together with eight other charity-conscious hikers, they raised £10,000 which will go towards making mental health an everyday priority. This comes as one in six people report experiencing a common mental health problem in any given week in England.[1]

Three Peaks Challenge - Hikers reach the summit.

Throughout 2023, Anglian Home Improvements, the leading supplier of windows, doors, and conservatories, will take part in several initiatives to raise money for its charity partner Mind, which works to ensure no one has to face a mental health concern alone and to reduce the stigma associated with mental health.

Following a strict nine-week training regime consisting of 10k hikes at the weekend and 5k runs every morning, Amos said:

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to take part in the Three Peaks Challenge. I trained hard for weeks knowing it was going to be tough, and now it’s all over, the experience really was everything I expected and more – demanding but it has provided me with a real sense of accomplishment.

“I’m also so pleased I have been able to raise funds for such a worthy cause. I’ve seen for myself the impact and value of Mind’s work, so I’m delighted I’m able to do my bit for a charity that provides such vital help for those who need it.”

Team preparing for Three Peaks Challenge

Rachael Munby, Group Marketing Director at Anglian Home improvements, added:

“An important part of what we do here at Anglian Home Improvements is supporting initiatives that truly make a difference, which is why we are delighted to choose Mind as our charity partner for 2023.

“We’re incredibly proud of the fundraising efforts of Leon, Amos, and the rest of the team. The support that Mind provides is so important, and its fundraising initiatives such as this one that mean the charity can help and support even more people that need it, which is particularly vital at a time when the demand is increasing.”

