The Swan Inn and Bistro, Olney is organising a fundraiser for charity Parkinson’s UK and is calling on the local community to get involved. They are organising a Charity Halloween Pub Quiz to be held at 8pm on Monday 30 October.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tickets are £5 per person with a maximum of 8 in a team, with a £10 quiz food menu available too.

The quiz will have a Halloween theme and there will be cash prizes, a raffle and a prize for the best fancy dress……

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and every hour two more people are diagnosed. There are over 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Most Popular

Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe, leading the way to better treatments and a cure.

The Swan Inn and Bistro decided to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK because a well known local ‘Bobby Boxie’ has recently been diagnosed for Parkinson’s and wanted to raise funds to help the charity develop better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Bobby Box said:

“It was a shock initially but the support I have had from friends and family has been fantastic. The Parkinson’s charity has been amazing . I have joined a local Parkinson’s group who are always there if you need them." You can find details of your local group by going to https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/information-and-support/local-groups

Katy Slade Community Fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK, said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are so grateful to Sam and the team at The Swan for organising the fantastic event for Parkinson’s UK.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“We hope that The Swan’s fundraising event inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible."

Tickets can be obtained in advance from the Swan Inn & Bistro, so call 01234 711 111 to book a table now.