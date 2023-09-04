I’d like to give a big thank you to Josh and George at the Carlton House Club for letting me hold this fundraiser at the club on Saturday 19th August.

The afternoon was a huge success and it was good to see everyone supporting the legion and enjoying themselves.

It was a ticketed event which included buffet and entertainment.

Bailey Devon Timmins performing rat pack songs

I had booked a local performer, Bailey Devon Timmins (King of the Crooners) who gave us classic songs from The Rat Pack era who some of you will know. He was amazing, extremely talented and everyone loved his performance. Watch out for him at BOFF (8th and 9th Sept ) he’s one of the many great acts that will be playing. It was in fact at BOFF last year, where Bailey made his debut and where I first heard him, and I have to say I was blown away by his talent.

Huge thanks too go to our local businesses who so very kindly donated prizes for the grand raffle. Despite many struggling with the Cost of Living Crisis and running a business, they always manage to support our community and good causes.

Here's a list of the prizes that show their generosity to this worthwhile cause:

1st prize: Peter Hatter – £150 voucher for cut colour and conditioning treatment.

Everyone enjoyed the event.

Toad Hall – Yes £20 voucher.

Tri Fitness – Yes 2 month free membership voucher.

Jemma Temple, Temple Therapies – One hour aromatherapy full body massage.

Olney butchers – meat token £25.

Debbie Whitworth - Olney Mayor, says the event was a huge success.

Noa Noa – £30 voucher.

Woosters – smart bag.

Wine cellar – Wine in presentation box.

Locanda Gabriella – coffee and cake for two.

Courtyard – £15 voucher.

Little Vintage – voucher £20.

Harvester / Deli – food hamper.

Valerie C boutique – Scarf.

Mooch – Puzzle.

Pickles Pet Pantry – £20 voucher.

Coles Architects – bottle of Prosecco.

Proper Barbers, Stanley Court – Beard trim and Brow threading vouchers.

Fab Practice – £50 voucher.

Anorak – Jewellery crystal earrings.

Swan Inn and Bistro – £60 voucher.

Bull – bottle wine.

Olney Kitchen – £15 voucher.

Tea Pots – voucher afternoon tea for two.

Snug bookshop – £10 voucher.

Nightingale Jewellers – £50 voucher.

Wilsons – children’s paddling pool.

One Stop – chocs, candle and wine.

Phonebox – garden mint ornament.

Scott Brown – one ladies cut and blow dry voucher. One man’s cut voucher.

Little Coffee Po – voucher.

Popcorn Kitchen – 2 large boxes of mixed popcorn packs plus giant bottle of popcorn.

Age UK – cork screw wine set.

Allen’s – leather wallet.

A whopping £650 was raised for the Royal British Legion Thank you to all who came and supported the event.