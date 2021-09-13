Pictures how thousands attending Milton Keynes Pride Festival 2021

Campbell Park was lit up in colours and rainbows in celebration of Pride Milton Keynes this Saturday (11 September).
Thousands turned out for the 2021 celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, at an event designed to build positive social cohesion, with education and promotion.
Our photo gallery captures a mixture of bright positive clothing, face paint, and rainbow flags.
An event spokesperson said: "You came out in the thousands! It was wonderful to see many people from our community and allies come together."
The event has since been marred by a fire which destroyed a rainbow arch this morning (13 September).
The Police is investigating the incident, event organisers believe the fire was started deliberately.
Here's our photographer, Jane Russell's, snaps from the event: