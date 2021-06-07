Pictures show hundreds braving lakeside park run in Milton Keynes
Locals turned out for this returning Milton Keynes tradition.
Hundreds of keen runners paced their way around Caldecotte Lake at a Parks and Run event yesterday (June 6).
The runners met at the Windmill Pub car park on Bletcham Way at 10:30am, before being set off on staggered, socially distanced jogs around the lake.
This free race could be completed over three, six or 11 kilometres.
Now restrictions have lifted, The Park's Trust, is running a free monthly run across Milton Keynes each month. Next month on July 4, runners get to blitz their way around Broughton Park.
Bookings must be made in advance, to join one of the next monthly runs, and volunteer help is wanted. A leader is required, but this person must be willing to complete the 10k distance alongside the Parks and run Crew.
The Parks and Run programme has been established in Milton Keynes for over two decades and is back in full flow now.
We sent our photographer Jane Russell to capture the joggers in action.