Pictures: Thousands attend Milton Keynes Pride Festival 2024

Held in Campbell Park on Saturday (14 September) the Milton Keynes community came together for the always popular LGBTQ+ event.

For this year’s event organisers booked a fun fair, a variety of street food vendors and a full-line up of evening entertainment.

Among the performances at the Milton Keynes showcase were comedians, musicians, and drag acts.

An event spokesperson said on X: “It was wonderful to see many people from our community & allies come together. So many connections made alongside new friends.”

Headlining this year’s main stage were 00s icons Liberty X, the chart-topping former reality stars best known for ‘Just A Little'.

Other high profile Milton Keynes companies and organisations showed support for the free festival. Milton Keynes Theatre staff led a series of interactive activities at the kid’s space on site and Xscape created a Tree of Pride to mark the occasion.

Also performing were Matt Terry, the winner of the 13th season of the X Factor and critically acclaimed singer Horse McDonald.

Like previous years, the event also attracted blue chip sponsors such as Volkswagen UK and Santander.

Damien Shieber, head of culture at Santander UK said: “We are so excited to be supporting the Milton Keynes Pride Festival for the fourth time, and it’s great to see interest and attendance growing year on year. MK Pride provides a brilliant opportunity to create a place to be yourself within the Milton Keynes community and celebrate inclusivity together.”

We sent local photographer Jane Russell to the event to capture the inclusive celebrations. Here are some of her photos from Saturday’s event:

