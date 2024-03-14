Piglet cam! Bucks farm sets up round the clock camera so that fans can watch piglets being born

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bucks farm has set up a round the clock pig cam so that fans all over the world can witness their adorable micro pigs being born.

Three pigs, Blossom, Squeaks and Tina are currently expecting at Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham, and the attraction has been inundated with requests on how the girls are getting on.

So in response owner Olivia Mikhail, 40 set up round the clock feeds on Twitch, YouTube and the Kew Little Pigs website, so that pig lovers can get in on the action.

Squeaks the pig is due any day now - Animal News Agency

Kew Little Pigs is the UK’s leading breeder of micro pigs, who go on to become pets in people’s homes.

And the attraction itself, where visitors can get into the pens with the adorable animals, has been voted in the top ten best animal attractions in the world by Trip Advisor users.

Olivia said: “Every time piglets are due so many people want to know what is going on, so we came up with this idea so that everyone can join in.

“It is really interactive and on Twitch there is a message feed so that people can share their experiences of what they have seen. It’s fun, and also educational too, as not many people in life get to witness the birth of piglets.”

In January Kew Little Pigs was forced to set up a fundraising campaign, after the double whammy of the pandemic and cost of living crisis hit cash flow hard.

Speaking about the launch of the farm's 4 The Love of Pigs fundraising drive, Olivia Mikhail, said: "We are a small private family-run farm, employing local people and receive no funding or grants externally. As a small business, this is a very challenging time.

"We know that many of our visitors love our farm and the pigs and have requested that they may contribute to the upkeep of the pigs and the other farm animals by giving gifts and donations. So we have set up this Go Fund Me, where people can donate as little and as much as they can which will ensure that every penny is spent on our adorable pigs and other animals on the farm."

To donate to the 4 The Love of Pigs campaign go tohttps://gofund.me/2dd7c126 you can also access a wish list on Amazon.