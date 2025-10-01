Popular Milton Keynes garden centre announces Christmas Launch next week

Dobbies Garden Centres is hosting a Christmas Launch Weekend for Milton Keynes customers to enjoy next week – with discounts, a cash prize and more.

Christmas is coming early at Dobbies Garden Centres. The leading UK retailer is kicking off the season in style with its Christmas Launch Weekend, taking place from October 9 to 13 in its Milton Keynes store.

Dobbies launches its Christmas shop in Milton Keynes on Thursday, October 9, with a special evening event from 5pm-7pm.

The garden centre will reveal its highly anticipated festive trends and give customers a head start on their Christmas shopping.

Dobbies Garden Centres is hosting its Christmas Launch Weekend in its Milton Keynes store from October 9 to 13. All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2025

Customers can enjoy a range of items to suit every budget and style, from indoor and outdoor lighting to trees, homewares and houseplants.

Special offers launch on the evening of the event, and will then be available in-store across the event weekend.

If customers sign up to attend the evening event at dobbies.com, they will receive a £5 off £25 and £10 off £50 voucher to use on Thursday 9 October at the Milton Keynes store.

They will also earn the chance of winning £1,000 worth of Christmas items for a shopping spree in store.

The offers include 30% off Christmas decorations, including pack baubles and 30% off 5-7ft Oslo trees, buy one get one half price on Amaryllis Christmas Star bulbs and 20% off cushions, throws and rugs, alongside 20% off ARRAN Sense of Scotland home and body products.

Local community groups and schools will bring the Christmas spirit to life with a festive performance on the evening of the first launch day.

Product tasting will also be available to customers from the food hall and in-store Bakery to Go, where available.

Customers will have the opportunity to support Dobbies’ National Charity Partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK throughout the weekend.

Donations will be received through fundraising activities, including raffles and donation buckets.

Customers can further support Alzheimer’s Research UK by purchasing Dobbies limited-edition Sensory Garden 15 bulbs collection.

The pack contains a selection of colourful and fragrant bulbs, designed to create a captivating sensory garden, priced at £15.

Five pounds from each pack sold will be donated to the charity.

The Milton Keynes store will have demonstration stations on Thursday night at 5pm and 6:15pm where customers can learn about this new charity bulb and get tips on how to take care of them from bulb to bloom.

A new seasonal menu will be on offer throughout the weekend in the Milton Keynes restaurant, which will be open until 6.30pm on the first day of the launch. Expect hearty dishes and classic light lunches alongside sweet and warming hot drinks.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, said: “Christmas is such a special part of the Dobbies’ calendar, and we pride ourselves in creating a magical experience for everyone who visits.

“Christmas Launch Weekend marks the official launch of the season in our Milton Keynes store and is a fantastic opportunity to get a head start and stock up on some savings, whilst soaking up the atmosphere and getting into the festive spirit.”

Free tickets can be booked for the evening launch event on Thursday, October 9 at the Dobbies website.

The launch weekend continues until Monday, October 13, at all stores, during normal trading hours.