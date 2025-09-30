Rap star Dizzee Rascal coming to Milton Keynes for ultimate Halloween takeover

UK Rap star Dizzee Rascal is coming to Milton Keynes with a spine-tingling Halloween Junkies performance.

The artist will be hosting the event at our very own Arena MK with his new show concept Halloween Junkies running on Friday, October 31st from 7pm to 1am.

British rapper, songwriter, and record producer Dizzee is widely regarded as a pioneer of grime music. Rising to fame with his 2003 debut album Boy in da Corner, which won the Mercury Prize, he is best known for hits like “Fix Up, Look Sharp” and “Bonkers.” His work blends grime, hip-hop, and dance influences, shaping modern UK urban music

Guests can expect a high-energy performance with a heavyweight soundtrack and an electric atmosphere.

UK rap artist Dizzee Rascal will perform at Arena MK this Halloween. Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

The show will be presented by Louder and Project One X, and is set for spooky theatrics and a large-scale production.

The immersive lighting, intricate stage design and chilling visuals will make it a night to remember. Special guests and supporting acts will be announced nearer the time, and last entry is at 10pm.

Dizzee Rascal is known for bringing grime to a global audience, with legendary hits like "Bonkers" and "Dance Wiv Me".

His innovative style blends underground rap with mainstream music, making him a pioneer in the UK grime scene.

His debut album Boy in da Corner won the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2003, which made him the youngest winner in the awards history, at the age of 19.

Fans are urged to secure their place as early bird and first release tickets are already sold out. You can find out more and buy tickets on the Stadium MK website.