Relive the sights, sounds and sirens of 1940s Britain at Milton Keynes Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes Museum is hosting an event to mark one of the country’s most defining decades with the return of its popular 1940s weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pack up your kit bag, and bring your family and friends along on September 7 and 8 to step back in time to an era dominated by the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Displays and re-enactors over the weekend will include The Oxfordshire Home Guard, which preserves and promotes the memory of those who volunteered to defend our shores during the conflict. They will be dressed up and ready to answer your questions, along with the Hertfordshire Home Guard.

The RAF Bomber Command, GI 44-45, and the women of the American Red Cross will also add to the atmosphere of the event.

Save the date for when the 1940s Weekend event returns to Milton Keynes Museum

The Resistance worked across the channel, helping pilots and spies to escape the enemy – pay them a visit to learn how they did their work, and explore the equipment they used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of undercover agents, young visitors will be invited to 'hunt the spy' with a game which will be just as much fun for grown-ups.

Wartime was tough, and everyone was expected to do their bit for King and Country, but when there was time for a little fun, communities made the very best of it flocking to dance halls to unwind and relax.

A good old sing-song and boogie did wonders to raise the spirits, and Museum favourite Lola Lamour will bring the tunes, with support from Mick Wilson's Skylark Music

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relive the sights and sounds of the war years at Milton Keynes Museum's 1940s Weekend

Visitors can join in and show off their Lindy Hop or dance the Jitterbug or, if that sounds a bit too energetic, simply pull up a chair and enjoy a nice hot brew served by one of the Nippy waitresses, while you watch others tear up the dance floor.

Outside in the Museum grounds, brilliant vintage singer and entertainer Johnny Victory will be putting on the ritz in the Band Stand, and traders will be selling vintage clothing, accessories and bric-a-brac. A military trader will see you stocked up with all your combat gear needs.

You'll be able to visit the emergency shop, explore the bombed out house and military vehicles will be dotted around the grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Railways at War will deliver a first class display in the Field Study Centre, and the Street of Shops will be bustling with store keepers on hand to talk you through shopping lists from back in the era.

Wartime on not, there is no excuse for not keeping a tidy home with Mrs Skivvy on hand to share tips on how to ensure everything is kept spick and span.

On Sunday, a Dad's Army reenactment featuring Captain Mainwaring and members of his platoon will also be in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you've not joined us for this event in previous years, make sure you visit this time – it's a fantastic weekend that has plenty on offer for all ages,” said Museum director Bill Griffiths.

“The displays and visitors will depict life in England, not only during the war years, but from the entire decade.

“Rationing was brought in during wartime, and continued right through until 1954, but we can guarantee there will be absolutely no restricting the enjoyment on offer at this event,” he added.

Click here for more information.