Scout Group to open a Squirrel Drey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Do you know someone who would like to be a Squirrel

Do you know a child aged 4 or 5 who would like to be a Squirrel?

Langland Scout Group are hosting an open event for children to try some activities Squirrels get up to. It's also an opportunty for adults to find out more about the youngest section, the Group and their plans and opportunities to be a volunteer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is being held on Thursday 29 August from 4.30pm to 5.30pm. The venue is Hedgerows Family Centre, Langland Road. MK6 4NP

Please let us know the details of people attending: forms.office.com/e/FmSSRriFad or email [email protected]