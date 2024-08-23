Scout Group to open a Squirrel Drey
Do you know a child aged 4 or 5 who would like to be a Squirrel?
Langland Scout Group are hosting an open event for children to try some activities Squirrels get up to. It's also an opportunty for adults to find out more about the youngest section, the Group and their plans and opportunities to be a volunteer.
The event is being held on Thursday 29 August from 4.30pm to 5.30pm. The venue is Hedgerows Family Centre, Langland Road. MK6 4NP
Please let us know the details of people attending: forms.office.com/e/FmSSRriFad or email [email protected]
