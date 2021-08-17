Silverstone opens to Milton Keynes' cycle enthusiasts

It’s time to swap horsepower for pedal power and put two wheels on the iconic Silverstone race track.

Silverstone is opening its gates for cycle enthusiasts on September 5 this year with the chance to cycle the circuit recently lapped by the F1 greats at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

The 3.2 mile (5.89 km) circuit with an average width of 15 metres, a smooth track surface and minimal undulation offers the perfect environment for speedy cyclists and a safe, car-free location for a family-friendly cycle outing.

Be in pole position for Silverstone cycle event

A 10km option for all abilities and ages, a 20km time chipped distance is an intermediate ride for seasoned cyclists and for the ultimate challenge the 50km time chipped distance will appeal to experienced cyclists.

The day will coincide with the start of the Tour of Britain and celebrate all things cycling through a full festival event village including children’s activities, music, theatre and traders- hosted by underground cycling DJ legend Dom Whiting. With free parking onsite and food and drink available within the circuit, this new event offers a great alternative to public roads.

The event will use the Grand Prix circuit configuration of Silverstone and the chance to power off the grid, swoop down Hanger Straight, sweep through Stowe corner, pass the iconic Wing and take the chequered flag. It offers an energetic workout, on the track used for the famed FORMULA 1 BRITISH GRAND PRIX and raced on by all the F1 greats, from Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart to Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Event 10am

Gear up!

50km / Time chipped

For all the avid and experienced cyclists ready to challenge themselves at speed

12:30pm

Family Festival ride

10km / All abilities and ages

A thrilling ride for the whole family, supported by resident cycling DJ legend Dom Whiting

3pm

Conquer the track

20km / time chipped

An intermediate ride for seasoned cyclists

To be in pole position for this special event, visit https://www.silverstone.co.uk/events/cycle-silverstone