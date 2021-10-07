Spectacular laser show set to light up Milton Keynes this weekend

A laser light show is among the attractions of this year's City of Light Festival organised by MKIAC - Milton Keynes Islamic Arts & Culture Organisation.

It follows a parade with music, dance and community concerts which is on from 6.30 pm-10.30pm on Saturday (9/10) starting at Midsummer Place and then at MK Central Station Square.

A spokesman said: "We want to bring our diverse communities together to celebrate the intersection of art, science and technology. Building on the success of the Codebreakers Digital Light 2019/20 project, get ready for light projection, community performances and workshops at Bletchley Park, MK College, MK Innovates and Station Square.

The City of Light Festival concludes on Sunday (10/10) with community concerts and laser light show from 4pm at MK Central Station Square

"Join us as we light up Milton Keynes."

Other festival events include the MK Innovates STEM Festival, from 10am-4pm at Midsummer Hall, tomorrow and Saturday, October 8 and 9.