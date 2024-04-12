Star of Hey Duggee to make special guest appearance at Milton Keynes’ Gulliver’s Land

On the weekend of April 20 and 21
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2024, 16:46 BST
The star of hit children’s TV programme Hey Duggee will entertain his young fans at a Milton Keynes theme park this month.

For one weekend only, April 20 and 21, fans of the show will have the opportunity to meet Duggee at Gulliver’s Land.

Hey Duggee is an award-winning show, broadcast in more than 20 countries. It features Duggee, the leader of the Squirrel Club, and his friends.

Fans can meet the Hey Duggee star later this month.
Fans can meet the Hey Duggee star later this month.
    Resort manager Sue Conway said: “Duggee was such a popular hit when he visited our sister resort, Gulliver’s World, last year and we know he will go down a storm with his young fans at Gulliver’s Land. He is an international star now, very much in demand, so we only have him for one weekend – so we urge his fans not to miss out on this opportunity!”

    Gulliver’s Land is celebrating its 25th birthday this year and Duggee’s visit is among several special events being held throughout 2024.

