Summer Sparks Spectacular to bring season to a close at Gulliver’s Land

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spectacular fireworks display for all the family will bring the curtain down on the summer season at Gulliver’s Land.

The Summer Sparks Spectacular takes place on Saturday, August 31st at the Milton Keynes theme park, which will have extended opening hours for the day – 10.30am - 8.30pm – with the fireworks display starting at approximately 8.45pm.

That means visitors will have more time that day to enjoy more than 50 rides and attractions at the resort, including The Runaway Train, The Jungle River Ride, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “What an exciting event with which to mark the end of our summer season! This year marks the 25th birthday of Gulliver’s Land, and we have enjoyed some wonderful highlights to celebrate this momentous milestone.

Fun on the rides at Gulliver's Land

"The Summer Sparks Spectacular promises to be another showstopper, one that will appeal to all our visitors, young and old.”

Adventure-seekers looking to turn their trip to Gulliver’s Land into an overnight stay can take advantage of a range of fantastic accommodation options, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.

Day tickets to Gulliver’s Land’s Summer Sparks Spectacular start at £20 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk