Summer Sparks Spectacular to bring season to a close at Gulliver’s Land
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Summer Sparks Spectacular takes place on Saturday, August 31st at the Milton Keynes theme park, which will have extended opening hours for the day – 10.30am - 8.30pm – with the fireworks display starting at approximately 8.45pm.
That means visitors will have more time that day to enjoy more than 50 rides and attractions at the resort, including The Runaway Train, The Jungle River Ride, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster.
Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “What an exciting event with which to mark the end of our summer season! This year marks the 25th birthday of Gulliver’s Land, and we have enjoyed some wonderful highlights to celebrate this momentous milestone.
"The Summer Sparks Spectacular promises to be another showstopper, one that will appeal to all our visitors, young and old.”
Adventure-seekers looking to turn their trip to Gulliver’s Land into an overnight stay can take advantage of a range of fantastic accommodation options, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.
Day tickets to Gulliver’s Land’s Summer Sparks Spectacular start at £20 per person.
For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk
*Please note that the fireworks display may be subject to modification or cancellation without prior notice, particularly in the case of severe weather conditions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.