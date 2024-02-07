Take on 2024 by becoming part of Team #A4Y and take part in this year’s Milton Keynes Marathon
Whether you are an avid runner or a beginner there is plenty of time to get ready and run 10k, a half, or the full marathon and help raise vital funds for young people in your local area.
You can apply for your place here www.action4youth.org/marathon-2024
Why Support Action4Youth:
Action4Youth is a local charity dedicated to empowering young people across Buckinghamshire through various youth programmes, and outdoor adventure experiences. By participating in the MK Marathon and fundraising for Action4Youth, you directly contribute to creating positive and transformative experiences for the youth in your community.
CEO Jenifer Cameron commented “I encourage everyone to seize this incredible opportunity to combine a love for running with the fulfilment of supporting a worthy cause. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of young people in Buckinghamshire.”
Event Details:
MK Marathon
Race Day: Bank Holiday Monday 6 May 2024
Venue: Stadium:MK
Start Time: 10:00 am
Course Time Limit: 6.5 Hours
Age: Must be at least 18 years old on race day
MK Half Marathon
Race Day: Bank Holiday Monday 6 May 2024
Venue: Stadium:MK
Start Time: 10:00 am
Course Time Limit: 3.5 Hours
Age: Must be at least 17 years old on race day
Rocket 5k
Race Day: Sunday 5 May 2024
Start Time: 09:00 am
Event Village: Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes
Course Time Limit: 45 minutes
Age: Must be at least 12 years old on race day