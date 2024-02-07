News you can trust since 1981
Take on 2024 by becoming part of Team #A4Y and take part in this year’s Milton Keynes Marathon

Do you want to make a difference and start something new in 2024? As a charity partner of the event, Action4Youth is offering a limited number of free spaces for participants who commit to fundraising, providing a unique opportunity for runners to contribute to a charitable cause while challenging themselves physically and mentally.
By Hayley HorlockContributor
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:31 GMT
Whether you are an avid runner or a beginner there is plenty of time to get ready and run 10k, a half, or the full marathon and help raise vital funds for young people in your local area.

You can apply for your place here www.action4youth.org/marathon-2024

Why Support Action4Youth:

    Action4Youth is a local charity dedicated to empowering young people across Buckinghamshire through various youth programmes, and outdoor adventure experiences. By participating in the MK Marathon and fundraising for Action4Youth, you directly contribute to creating positive and transformative experiences for the youth in your community.

    CEO Jenifer Cameron commented “I encourage everyone to seize this incredible opportunity to combine a love for running with the fulfilment of supporting a worthy cause. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of young people in Buckinghamshire.”

    Event Details:

    MK Marathon

    Race Day: Bank Holiday Monday 6 May 2024

    Venue: Stadium:MK

    Start Time: 10:00 am

    Course Time Limit: 6.5 Hours

    Age: Must be at least 18 years old on race day

    MK Half Marathon

    Race Day: Bank Holiday Monday 6 May 2024

    Venue: Stadium:MK

    Start Time: 10:00 am

    Course Time Limit: 3.5 Hours

    Age: Must be at least 17 years old on race day

    Rocket 5k

    Race Day: Sunday 5 May 2024

    Start Time: 09:00 am

    Event Village: Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes

    Course Time Limit: 45 minutes

    Age: Must be at least 12 years old on race day

