The 12 best hair salons in Milton Keynes according to Google Reviews

Trusting someone new to cut and style your hair can be daunting, so we’ve compiled a list of the best rated hair salons in the area to make things easier for you.

We’ve looked at salons with the highest scores on Google Review, and have only included those with more than 100 submissions.

They are all rated 4.8 stars and above.

Check out the top hair salon picks in our gallery.

1 . Lacy Locks Hair Salon and Hair Extensions, Unit 306 Hayley Ct, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes, MK14 6GD The salon takes first place with an impressive five star rating out of 359 reviews. Google reviews from customers praise staff for being extremely attentive and putting their minds at ease, while making their hair look amazing. Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo Sales

2 . Adamski Colour Atelier, 32 Winstanley Ln, Shenley Lodge, Milton Keynes MK5 7BT Rated 5 stars with 111 reviews. Many customer reviews praise stylist, Adam, for his amazing hair colouring and high quality work. Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo Sales

3 . Hair Dr, 3-5 (inside studio 59) Rear entrance via, Bull Ln, Victoria Rd, Milton Keynes, MK2 2NG Rated 5 stars with 111 submissions. Customer reviews applaud the salon's pristine service and pleasant environment. Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo Sales