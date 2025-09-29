The 9 best activities to enjoy across Milton Keynes and Bucks based on Trip Advisor Reviews

Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire are jam-packed with unique activities, from laser tag and gun ranges to unusual art galleries and luxury boat hires.
But with so much on offer, where is the best place to start?
MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have ranked The top nine Buckinghamshire attractions based on the highest ‘Traveller Ranking’ on the world's largest travel guidance platform.
The ranking rates these attractions according to traveller reviews, taking into account the quality, amount and dates of submissions.
Without further ado, here are the top nine attractions.
1. 1. Alders Air Gun Range
The award-winning gun range is a challenging and exhilarating experience, but not for the faint of heart. The venue offers a platform for amateurs to pop in to have some fun, and for skilled shooters to sharpen their skills. Guns are available to hire six days a week and there’s both an indoor and outdoor shooting range. Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View
2. 2. Blackout Escape Rooms
Escape rooms are a great way of bonding with friends, family or a team in a fun and interactive environment. Guests work together to solve puzzles and games to escape a room and get to the next level. Blackout Escape Rooms have four uniquely crafted rooms, all teeming with adventure, mystery and fun. Photo: Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
3. 3.Boating at Cliveden
A brand new fleet of electric and passenger powered boats offers a relaxing way for water-lovers to enjoy the River Thames. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a romantic date or just looking for a peaceful day out in nature - Boating at Cliveden has you covered. Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View
4. 5. Urban Battlefields
Experience the thrill of laser tag in the great outdoors. The venue offers different scenarios on a variety of game maps and instructors are on hand for support and guidance. Guests can book an open two hour laser session to mix with others or book privately with friends and family. Photo: Mike Cooter (230923) Photo: Mike Cooter