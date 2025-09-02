2 . Willen Lake, V10 Brickhill St, Milton Keynes MK15 0DS

Located on the outskirts of Campbell Park, Willen Lake is one of Milton Keynes' most popular outdoor spaces, with a huge range of seasonal activities available in the area. From treetop adventures to paddleboarding and adventure gold - there really is something for everyone. Within the 100 acre grounds, you can visit landmarks like the Tree Cathedral and Poplar Plantation. The park also has facilities such as toilets, cafes and restaurants. Photo: Google Maps Street View