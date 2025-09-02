We all know that spending time in nature can positively impact both our physical and mental health, with the mental health charity Mind saying it can improve mood, self esteem and even help with mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and seasonal affective disorder.
As autumn approaches, and the days get shorter and colder, it’s even more important for us to push ourselves to venture outside and soak up that vitamin D (with a responsible SPF of course).
In Milton Keynes, we’re blessed with an abundance of green spaces, lakes and scenic landscapes to explore all around us. But where do we start? Here are the best places to visit this autumn to stay present and at one with nature.
1. Campbell Park, 1300 Silbury Blvd, Milton Keynes MK9 4AD
Just a short distance from the city centre, the large park is easy to reach by bus or car. Visitors can discover public art, the Grand Union Canal, a cricket pitch and an amphitheatre. The park has been awarded Grade II status by Historic England due to its historic interest and innovative design. It also boasts a rich wildflower meadow. Make sure to scale the belvedere during your visit for scenic views across Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire. Photo: Google Maps Street View
2. Willen Lake, V10 Brickhill St, Milton Keynes MK15 0DS
Located on the outskirts of Campbell Park, Willen Lake is one of Milton Keynes' most popular outdoor spaces, with a huge range of seasonal activities available in the area. From treetop adventures to paddleboarding and adventure gold - there really is something for everyone. Within the 100 acre grounds, you can visit landmarks like the Tree Cathedral and Poplar Plantation. The park also has facilities such as toilets, cafes and restaurants. Photo: Google Maps Street View
3. Emberton Country Park, Olney Rd, Emberton, Olney MK46 5FJ
This peaceful park is situated in the village of Emberton, just a few miles NorthEast of Milton Keynes. Visitors can explore the 200 acres of unspoilt nature including 5 lakes, wooded glades and meadows. If you’re looking for an adventure, 5km of paths and trails wind around the park. Photo: Google Maps Street View
4. Great Linford Manor Park, Great Linford, Milton Keynes MK14 5AS
A unique park with a rich history dating back to the Saxon times. Great Linford Manor Park was once the private garden of the Manor House in the 17th and 18th centuries. Visitors can learn about its ancient features which are explained on information boards, and explore its playful art sculptures and guided trails. Photo: Google Maps Street View