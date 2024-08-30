The Parks Trust adds new harvesting machine to improve Milton Keynes's biodiversity
The Parks Trust, which runs parks and green spaces throughout the Milton Keynes borough, has purchased new seed harvesting machinery.
This new piece of equipment connects to a tractor and makes it easier to collect wildflower seed from rich meadows, such as Stonepit Field in Great Linford, the charity explained.
The cut hay is sorted with the help of their dedicated conservation volunteers who sieve the seed to separate from the chaff before being spread across parks across the city, the trust says.
Lewis Dickinson, senior biodiversity officer at The Parks Trust says: "Having a machine like this will be a fantastic tool to enriching the biodiversity of our grasslands across the city. Taking seed from rich meadows and spreading it at sites we want to improve will provide more wildflowers on these sites for pollinators and other meadow insects. The seed collector will scale our ability to improve the quality of our grasslands across the city and meet our biodiversity objectives."
Information on how to plant and sow wildflower seeds in gardens has been provided on the charity’s website here.
A Parks Trust spokesperson added: “Wildflower meadows provide a huge food resource for pollinators, providing nectar and pollen that they rely on. Pollinators are species that help fertilise plants, carrying male pollen to the stigma of the female plants. Many pollinators are insects such as butterflies, bees, beetles, hoverflies and moths. Without them, many plants would not reproduce