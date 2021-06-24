The reasons why Milton Keynes is a hidden cultural gem

It’s one of the biggest myths around MK and one that we wholeheartedly disagree with. You don’t even have to look very far to find five museums, a state-of-the-art gallery, one of the most popular theatres outside the West End and so much public art you practically bump into a sculpture around every corner.
So, what tickles your fancy in the cultural oasis that is Milton Keynes? The MK Citizen has teamed up with Destination MK to lift the lid on the reasons why MK is a cultural gem.
1. TAKE IN A MUSEUM OR... FIVE
The most well-known of MK's five museums is Bletchley Park, home of the WWII codebreakers and now a heritage site dedicated to telling their vitally important story. You can explore the atmospheric codebreaking huts, wartime blocks and absorbing exhibitions, all set within a former Victorian country estate. Photo: Bletchley Park Trust.
2. NEW MUSEUM ON THE BLOCK
The Silverstone Interactive Museum is just outside MK (about 20 mins drive) and is the new museum on the block. It takes you on a journey through the stars, stories and science of British motor racing and the history of the famous track, and is packed with hands-on interactives and immersive shows which is fantastic for all ages.
3. ONE OF THE UK'S MOST FAMILY-FRIENDLY MUSEUMS
MK Museum is a little closer to home and is one of the UK’s most family-friendly museums with re-creations and displays you can touch and try out. It celebrates the rich heritage of the area and brings history to life.
4. WORLD'S LARGEST COLLECTION OF FUNCTIONAL HISTORIC COMPUTERS
The National Museum of Computing is based at Bletchley Park and houses the largest collection of functional historic computers in the world. And finally, The Cowper & Newton Museum in Olney is based in the house of celebrated English poet William Cowper whose neighbour was John Newton, author of the hymn ‘Amazing Grace’. Photo: Bletchley Park Trust.