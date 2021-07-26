The top 10 things to do in Milton Keynes this summer

With many of us not wanting to head off abroad this summer as it’s just too much of a faff and with holidaying in other parts of the UK looking mighty expensive this year, you could be looking to make the most of what’s on your doorstep. We’re encouraging people to get out and about and do some of those activities that you always say “Why have we never done that? It’s right here in Milton Keynes ”
Here are our Top 10 Things to Do this summer in and around MK; some are free, some are paid for activities, but all are guaranteed to put a smile on your face and you’ll know you’re supporting your local visitor economy.
1. BRITAIN’S BEST KEPT SECRET
When we mention that Bletchley Park is in MK, we’ve lost count of how many times people have said “We really should go there!”. You’re absolutely right, you really should. Bletchley Park tells the story of the famous WWII codebreakers and how their tireless work helped to shorten the war and save countless lives. This fascinating heritage attraction lets you explore atmospheric codebreaking huts, wartime blocks and immersive exhibitions.
2. PICNIC IN THE PARK
On a lovely summer’s day, there is really nothing better than enjoying a picnic in the park with friends and family. In Milton Keynes we are so fortunate to have an abundance of green spaces to relax in. Head to Campbell Park, Caldecotte Lake, Furzton Lake, Emberton Park just to name a few. Lay down a rug, pull up a chair, eat sausage rolls until you’re full and just drink in that fresh air. And don’t forget the World Picnic is in Campbell Park on Sunday 25th July.
3. GET WET AND COOL DOWN
Willen Lake’s brand new watersports centre is now a ‘must visit’ for all watersports enthusiasts but also for visitors who might like to just bob about in a pedalo. You can hire the lot from the centre; paddleboards to kayaks, try windsurfing and much more. Plus, the soon to open restaurant gives a cracking view of the lake! And Splash and Play is just a stone’s throw away.
4. ‘IF’ YOU’RE LOOKING FOR CULTURE
You have to be quick as the IF: Milton Keynes International Festival ends on 30th July but you still have time to catch some of their magical free installations in and around the city centre. Check out the 7m diameter, internally lit, revolving Earth in Middleton Hall, or the mesmerising Breathing Room in Queen’s Court.